Internal Medicine Associates, of Auburn, has been recognized with a pair of awards recently.
The private physician group practice received an exemplary practice designation award from the New York State Practice Transformation Network at a July 24 event in Skaneateles. Internal Medicine Associates was recognized for the redesign of the organization toward a culture of population health, achievement in key performance initiatives related to disease prevention and chronic disease management, and strategy development for efficient use of health care resources, the practice said in a news release.
"The exemplary practice designation confirms our dedication and commitment to quality improvement through a team approach toward patient care, at the patient, provider and practice level as well as through shared communication within our own medical community. We all strive to improve the health of our mutual patients, sustain quality of care and elevate the patient experience," Internal Medicine Associates Practice Administrator Kristine Reissig said in a news release.
Additionally, the practice was recognized at IPRO's 35th annual Quality Awards June 6 in Garden City.
The award was presented to Internal Medicine Associates for "organization-wide commitment to quality improvement and extraordinary performance in addressing quality measures related to disease prevention and chronic disease management," the practice said in a news release. There were nine honorees at the awards, spanning physicians, hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis providers from across the state.
Serving the Auburn community since 1975, Internal Medicine Associates has four medical doctors who are all board-certified in internal medicine, as well as five board-certified nurse practitioners and 35 support staff. The practice serves approximately 12,000 patients from Auburn and the surrounding areas, and focuses on preventive care.
For more information, call (315) 253-4463 or visit imaamed.com.