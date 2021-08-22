 Skip to main content
Auburn museum receives $10K grant for collections storage
HISTORY

Auburn museum receives $10K grant for collections storage

Seward House Museum

The Seward House Museum.

 The Citizen file

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant in the amount of $10,000.

The grant will help the museum preserve its historical and cultural collections, it said in a news release. The museum will purchase storage units that upgrade its open metal shelving units to enclosed and secure cabinets with temperature control, in accordance with institutional preservation and strategic plans.

The museum's collections include political memorabilia, fine and decorative art, photographs, Civil War artifacts and more, much of it associated with former Secretary of State William H. Seward.

“We are thrilled to receive this transformative grant," Seward House Director of Collections and Exhibitions Emily Kraft said in the release.

"These priceless artifacts will continue to be available for educational programs and generations in the future to enjoy.”

For more information about the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

