Auburn museum receives $47K grant, will fund online programming

The Seward House Museum in Auburn has been awarded a $47,835 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief package.

The SHARP Grant (Sustaining the Humanities Through the American Rescue Plan) is one of 36 awarded in the state of New York. At the Seward House, it will support investment in education and "growing a digital humanities future," the museum said in a news release. That includes producing free online programming through digital lectures, symposiums and field trips.

"The (National Endowment for the Humanities) is recognizing not only our current effort to lead as an education-first anchor for our region, but our potential to continue to grow in exciting new digital directions," Seward House Director of Education Jeffrey Ludwig said. "The Seward legacy — and the importance of this community in that story — will have a bright spotlight shining on it thanks to this federal support.

For more information about the Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

