Auburn museum receives grant for sound film project

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has been awarded funding from the American Historical Association's Grants to Sustain and Advance the Work of Historical Organizations Program.

The funding will support "It Speaks for Itself: Re-envisioning the Story of Sound Film," a project examining the museum's Case Research Laboratory collection and creating a new interpretive plan and tour experience that focuses on the lives of those who worked in the lab. The work will be achieved through a one-year curator position at the museum.

“We have often said that we know there is more to learn about the operations of the Case Research Laboratory, and this is an exciting opportunity for us to discover unheard voices in our collection and bring their experience of helping to create a world-changing invention to life. Many thanks to the American Historical Association and the NEH for their support," Cayuga Museum Executive Director Kirsten Gosch said in a news release.

The museum is one of 50 recipients of the grant. It will make official calls for applicants for the curator position soon.

Funding for the grant was made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, or to learn more about the museum's 100th anniversary of sound film celebration, visit cayugamuseum.org/100-years-of-sound-film.

