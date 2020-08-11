Auburn museum receives grants for digitization, education projects

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has announced its receipt of two grants for new projects.
A $50,000 Inspire! Grant for Small Museums from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will help the museum with a comprehensive inventory and digitization project that will complete an unfinished inventory of the museum's photography collection. Images will be digitized to maximize their long-term preservation and also to create a database for online access by the public. The grant will primarily support a new part-time inventory manager position to coordinate the project. The Cayuga Museum was one of 60 recipients for the grant out of 230 total applicants.
Also, a $5,000 grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation will help two elementary teachers develop STEAM education resource kits for museum staff and teachers to use in the classroom and in the Case Research Laboratory at the Auburn museum. The program will provide STEAM education to more than 2,000 students in Auburn.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.
