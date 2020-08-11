Auburn museum receives grants for digitization, education projects

A $50,000 Inspire! Grant for Small Museums from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will help the museum with a comprehensive inventory and digitization project that will complete an unfinished inventory of the museum's photography collection. Images will be digitized to maximize their long-term preservation and also to create a database for online access by the public. The grant will primarily support a new part-time inventory manager position to coordinate the project. The Cayuga Museum was one of 60 recipients for the grant out of 230 total applicants.