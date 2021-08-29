Auburn museum seeks holiday memories, items for exhibit

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is seeking stories and temporary loans of objects for an upcoming holiday exhibit.

"Festivity and Family: Memory Through Tradition" will explore the celebration of holidays, including food and other traditions, by different cultures and religions in Cayuga County.

The exhibit will run Nov. 27 through Dec. 30 at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn, and will be the third part of the museum's Memory Project. The project explores not only memory, but how museums function as a space for their communities' memories. Previous exhibits in the project featured photography and memories of major news events.

For "Festivity and Family," the museum seeks stories related to all holidays in the county, and objects that remind people of the holidays and how their families celebrated them.

For more information, or to inquire about loaning an object, contact karyn@cayugamuseum.org or (315) 253-8051.

