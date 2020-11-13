Auburn museum seeks stories, objects for new memory exhibit

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is asking county residents to share stories and objects related to some of their most vivid memories for a new exhibit.

"Flashbulb: Experiencing Memory" will explore the hyper-realistic memories of important historical events, and the science of how they're formed. The exhibit is scheduled for next year at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

"As we end a year where memorable moments have become a regular occurrence, it has become clear how the interconnection of communities remembering certain moments shapes our relationships and informs our choices moving forward," the museum said in a news release. "Memory is the fundamental foundation of individual and collective identity."

The exhibit will take visitors through decades of the community's memory, through living rooms, kitchens and parlors, and also share information on the neuroscience of memory. The exhibit will include some brain teasers as well.

To create the exhibit, the museum is asking the community to contribute stories and objects related to flashbulb memories from the '60s (JFK assassination, Apollo 11 moon landing), '70s (Richard Nixon's impeachment, Roe v. Wade), '80s (Challenger explosion, fall of the Berlin Wall) and '90s through 2010s (the Sept. 11 attacks, Barack Obama's election).