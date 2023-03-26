Three Auburn museum staff members will attend the Museum Association of New York's annual conference April 15-18 in Syracuse, "Finding Center: Access, Inclusion, Participation and Engagement."

The members will be attending with scholarship support, which was awarded after a competitive application process.

Emma Dailey, director of collections and exhibitions at the Seward House Museum; Kate Grindstaff, education and outreach coordinator at the Seward House Museum; and Karyn Radcliffe, collections manager at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art will attend with the support of a Central New York Community Foundation Scholarship.

For more information about the conference, visit nysmuseums.org/annualconference.