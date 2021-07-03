Auburn museum to host golf tourney

The Citizen staff
The Cayuga Museum of History & Art has scheduled its 13th annual golf tournament for 10 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Owasco.
The tournament includes 18 holes, a cart, a reception-style dinner and prizes. Registration for teams of four is $80. Hole sponsorships are also available.
For more information, email kirsten@cayugamuseum.org. For sponsorship inquiries, email geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.
