Auburn museum to host talk on temperance, Prohibition

"Temperance, Prohibition and the Problem of Intoxication" will be the subject of a guest talk at noon Friday, Oct. 28, at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art.

Larry Bell, historian for the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood, will talk about what the museum called "an often overlooked overlap in history," it said in a news release.

"Excessive consumption of alcohol was a huge problem in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Progressive reformers such as Susan B. Anthony and Emily Howland, in addition to fighting for women’s suffrage, also advocated for temperance, since women were often the victims of alcohol-fueled violence," the museum said.

"As a result of their efforts, the amendment for prohibition was passed in 1919, one year before women gained the right to vote. On the occasion of her 100th birthday in 1927, Emily Howland said that everything she had fought for had been won. Of course, we now know that prohibition did not solve the problem of alcoholism, just as constitutional amendments did not guarantee persons of color the right to vote."

Admission to the talk is $5 for the general public and free for members of the museum. It will take place in the Carriage House Theater at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Bringing a brown bag lunch is encouraged.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.