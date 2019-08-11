The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will welcome Benjamin Mack-Jackson of the World War II Veterans History Project for a program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the museum's Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.
Benjamin Mack-Jackson began learning about World War II in fifth grade — but not in the classroom.
Mack-Jackson, 17, is a filmmaker, writer and historian who created the nonprofit project to educate future generations about history, compassion, bravery and more. He also has a Traveling Museum of WWII with artifacts from the war, which he will bring to the museum. His program, meanwhile, will draw from his interviews with more than 90 World War II veterans over the past three years.
The program is free and open to the public; donations to the museum will be welcome.
For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.