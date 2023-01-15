Auburn museums among local preservation grant winners

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Seward House Museum in Auburn have received Technical Assistance Grants from the Preservation League of New York State and partner the state Council on the Arts.

The Canal Society of New York State also received a grant for its Samuel Center for Canal History in the former St. John's Church in Port Byron.

At the Cayuga Museum, the $3,440 grant will fund a condition survey for the Willard-Case Mansion ornamental fence. The museum will engage preservation architects Crawford & Stearns to assess the 1877 cast-iron fence, which features Eastlake-style detailing in precast sections set in limestone bases. There are also six stylized limestone piers along the fence, and a decorated swinging gate at the main sidewalk entrance.

The fence has substantially deteriorated, including oxidation, shifting of the bases and vandalization, during the museum's 90 years, Executive Director Kirsten Gosch said in a news release.

“This grant will help the Museum understand the scope of repairs needed to this integral part of the historic property’s landscape design and stylistic aesthetic,” she said. “The fence is literally the gateway to the property, and its rehabilitation is crucial to the overall preservation of the significant historic landscape.”

The Seward House, meanwhile, received a grant of $4,000 to fund a roof condition assessment survey.

“We are thrilled to earn support from the Preservation League of New York State. Because of this grant, the museum can begin the process of planning extensive repairs on its roof, thereby protecting the building and the collection,” said Mitch Maniccia, the museum's facilities manager. “Once again, the museum is embarking on a transformative historic preservation project.”

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org.