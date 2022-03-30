Auburn museums' history camp returning in August

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Seward House Museum, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Seymour Library will once again partner to present the Hands-On History Camp this summer.

Open to children ages 8 to 10, the camp will take place Aug. 8-12. Participants will play historic games, participate in an archaeological dig, learn how to write old-time letters, make their own movies and more while exploring the city's major historical and cultural sites. The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.