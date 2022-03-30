 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Auburn museums' history camp returning in August

Hands-on History 2

Children enjoy a game of lawn bowling, or bocce, during the week-long Hands-on History Camp in 2019 sponsored by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the Seward House Museum.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Seward House Museum, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Seymour Library will once again partner to present the Hands-On History Camp this summer.

Open to children ages 8 to 10, the camp will take place Aug. 8-12. Participants will play historic games, participate in an archaeological dig, learn how to write old-time letters, make their own movies and more while exploring the city's major historical and cultural sites. The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The camp is $75, and scholarships are available. Space is limited.

For more information, or to register, email outreach@sewardhouse.org.

