Auburn museum's new exhibits feature local beverage industry, Tubman

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will open for the year on Friday, March 4, with a pair of new exhibits.

"Proof Positive: Wine, Beer and Spirits of Cayuga County" will explore alcoholic beverage production in the area.

Part of the exhibit will focus on the history of the local industry, from the temperance movement and Prohibition to the legislation that led to its rebirth. The exhibit will also explore the economic and other impacts of the industry, as well as how wine, beer, spirits and cider are made through the stories and objects of local businesses.

Friday's opening reception, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m., will include free tastings from Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., of Weedsport. The exhibit coincides with the city's new Brave Brews festival celebrating women in the craft beverage industry. Admission to the reception will be free and open to the public at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Along with "Proof Positive," a new exhibit titled "Auburn in Harriet Tubman's Time" will open at the museum on Friday. It explores how the city has changed in the 54 years Tubman resided there after her years freeing slaves along the Underground Railroad. Historic photographs will trace those changes from 1859 to 1913, and offer a glimpse of specific places tied to the iconic abolitionist.

Both exhibits are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The museum is funded in part by a Humanities New York Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Grant with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

