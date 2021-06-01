Auburn museums registering students in virtual camp

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Seward House Museum, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Seymour Library will partner to present the Hands-On History Camp July 19-23.
Open to children ages 8 to 10, the camp will take place virtually. Participants will receive kits with a week's worth of activities and supplies, and will be guided how to use them by staff online. They will build a community time capsule, preserve their family history, become living artworks and more to experience the historic and cultural resources found in their backyards.
The camp is free, as all registration fees are covered by a grant from M&T Bank. Space is limited.
For more information, or to register, contact Geoffrey Starks at geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.