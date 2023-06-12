Loretto, the central New York health care service provider that owns and operates The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, has hired a new chief people officer.

Nancy Williams joins Loretto from Crouse Hospital, where she was director of patient experience and logistics. She is also a long-term Loretto board member.

In her new role, Williams will be responsible for Loretto's newly restructured human resources, shared services and talent management teams.

“Nancy brings a wealth of in-depth experience to this position, including several advanced leadership positions at Crouse spearheading experience programs, managing diverse teams, leading strategic planning initiatives and driving significant process improvement projects to improve system throughput and quality care,” said Dr. Kimberly Townsend, president and CEO at Loretto, in a news release.

Williams is a native of Auburn and resides in Tully with her husband and family.

For more information, visit lorettosystem.org.