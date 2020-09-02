Auburn native honored with scholastic journalism award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Jay P. Goldman has been recognized with a Friend of Scholastic Journalism Award from the Journalism Education Association.

Goldman serves as editor of School Administrator magazine, an adjunct faculty member of the University of Maryland's Phillip Merrill College of Journalism, and board vice president of the Maryland-D.C. Scholastic Press Association. In recognizing Goldman, the association said he works "tirelessly."

"He not only advocates for scholastic journalism, but he has contributed to the convention experience of thousands of students visiting Washington, D.C. in 2014 and 2019," the association said on its website.

Goldman has also shown support for student journalism and student press freedoms as editor of School Administrator, which recently published an eight-page cover story on the subject.

A 1974 graduate of Auburn High School, Goldman began his journalism career as a sports writer at the student newspaper, The Outlet. He was also a sports correspondent for The Citizen during his junior and senior years of high school.

Goldman and this year's five other Friend of Scholastic Journalism Award winners will be recognized during a virtual convention in November.

For more information, visit jea.org.

