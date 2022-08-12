Auburn native illustrator of new children's book

Auburn native Jeff Harter has illustrated a new children's book, "Mini Mighty Sweeps," which was released Aug. 2 by publisher Harper Collins.

Written by Lori Alexander, the book is about Sweeps, "a tiny cleaning machine with a mighty heart," according to the publisher's website. Left without any work to do by other, bigger trucks, it isn't until a storm hits that she finally gets her chance to put her brushes to use, and save the day. The book is available on most major retailers.

Some of the illustrations in the book pay homage to Auburn scenery, Harter told The Citizen, including the A.T. Walley & Co. building and the Phoenix Building, which can be seen on the book's cover.

Harter, an illustrator who created Disney XD show "Packages From Planet X," recently moved back to the Auburn area. He teaches illustration at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Another animated comedy show he created while working at American Greetings, "Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese," has also recently been greenlit for a third season in Europe.

For more information on the book, visit harpercollins.com.