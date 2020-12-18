Auburn native nominated for BroadwayWorld award

Auburn native Joseph C. Townsend has been nominated for Best Vocalist in BroadwayWorld's 2020 Cabaret Awards.

He is nominated for "Tuesdays at 54 With Robbie Rozelle," "An Evening With ..." "Serving You Sondheim" and other performances. He made his cabaret debut in New York City prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2010 Auburn High School graduate, Townsend has performed at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and with the Auburn Players Community Theatre and the Maroon Vanguard marching band. He has spent the last decade performing in New York City, including Lincoln Center and the Paper Mill Playhouse.

The BroadwayWorld awards are determined by fan vote at broadwayworld.com/cabaret/voteregion.cfm.

For more information, visit josephctownsend.com.

