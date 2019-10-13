{{featured_button_text}}
Hale 2

Auburn native Linda Fedigan Hale.

 Provided

Artist Linda Fedigan Hale, a native of Auburn, has opened a new art studio in New Hartford. She will paint and sell her work there.

Fedigan, who studied art with Joyce Berry in Skaneateles, previously operated an art studio in Frankfort for eight years. Her work has been sold to restaurants, banks and several private collectors.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The studio is located at 8469 Seneca Blvd., Suite 102, and hours will vary.

For more information, call Hale at (315) 416-3383.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0