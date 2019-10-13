Artist Linda Fedigan Hale, a native of Auburn, has opened a new art studio in New Hartford. She will paint and sell her work there.
Two years ago, Linda Fedigan Hale found herself in the South Street home of a recent widower…
Fedigan, who studied art with Joyce Berry in Skaneateles, previously operated an art studio in Frankfort for eight years. Her work has been sold to restaurants, banks and several private collectors.
The studio is located at 8469 Seneca Blvd., Suite 102, and hours will vary.
For more information, call Hale at (315) 416-3383.
