Auburn native releases book about 'Place and Prosperity'

Auburn native Bill Fulton, who went on to an esteemed career in urban planning, has published a new book, "Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us to Connect and Innovate."

Published by Island Press, the book was released this month. In it, Fulton examines how the decisions about places are made, how cities can be engines of prosperity and how place and prosperity are intertwined. His essays also draw on his personal experience while showing how the ideas of place and prosperity lie at the heart of what a city is and, as a result, what society is about.

"Cities are resilient," the book's description says. "They’ve been buffeted over the decades by White flight, decay, urban renewal, unequal investment, increasingly extreme weather events, and now the worst pandemic in a century, and they’re still going strong. Fulton shows that at their best, cities not only inspire and uplift us, but they make our daily life more convenient, more fulfilling — and more prosperous."

The book includes an essay published in The Citizen in 2020 about how urban renewal in Auburn in the 1960s and 1970s shaped his career.

For more information about the book, including how to order it, visit islandpress.org/books/place-and-prosperity.

