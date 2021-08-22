Auburn native releases new children's book

Auburn native Joan Cofrancesco has released a new children's book, "Billy Bunny Goes to Paris."

The book is about a bunny inspired to become an artist by the subject of Confrancesco's first book, "Beverly Beaver's Hats." That book was inspired by Confrancesco's mother, who made hats for friends and relatives, she said in a news release. The books take place in the Adirondacks, where the author enjoys hiking.

Cofrancesco graduated from Auburn High School and Auburn Community College, and has a master's degree from Empire State College. Her poems have been published in literary journals that include The Healing Muse, Sinister Wisdom and Potato Eyes.

"Beverly Beaver's Hats" is available on Amazon or by sending a check, money order or cash to Joan Cofrancesco, 306 Kasson Road, Camillus, NY 13031. The book is also available at Skaneateles Artisans on Fennell Street in the village.

