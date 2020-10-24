Auburn native showing artwork at open house

Featured will be a variety of Hale's original oil paintings, including many scenes of upstate New York. A student of art with Joyce Berry in Skaneateles, Hale has sold her work to restaurants, banks and several private collectors for many years.

Hale also recently completed a painting of the USNS Comfort, the 1,000-bed ship that arrived in New York Harbor in March to treat people with COVID-19. Hale sold the painting to a buyer in Maine, but a print of it is in display at the artist's local post office in Washington Mills and included in a local postal brocure. Hale has also submitted the painting to the U.S. Postal Service for use as a stamp, she said, and received a letter back from the service indicating the matter is under consideration.