Auburn native showing artwork at open house
ART

Auburn native showing artwork at open house

Hale

"USNS Comfort Hospital Ship" by Linda Fedigan Hale

 Provided

Artist Linda Fedigan Hale, an Auburn native, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, at 8469 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford.

Featured will be a variety of Hale's original oil paintings, including many scenes of upstate New York. A student of art with Joyce Berry in Skaneateles, Hale has sold her work to restaurants, banks and several private collectors for many years.

Hale also recently completed a painting of the USNS Comfort, the 1,000-bed ship that arrived in New York Harbor in March to treat people with COVID-19. Hale sold the painting to a buyer in Maine, but a print of it is in display at the artist's local post office in Washington Mills and included in a local postal brocure. Hale has also submitted the painting to the U.S. Postal Service for use as a stamp, she said, and received a letter back from the service indicating the matter is under consideration.

For more information, call Hale at (315) 416-3383.

