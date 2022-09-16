Auburn native to give local talk on new book about cities

Auburn native Bill Fulton will give a talk on his new book, "Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us to Connect and Innovate," on Friday, Sept. 23, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

A former journalist turned urban planner, Fulton examines what makes or breaks the functionality and appeal of cities in the book. He draws on his personal experience, from witnessing the demolition of parts of downtown Auburn during urban renewal in the 1970s to his time as director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University and president of Solimar Research Group.

"Cities are resilient," the book's description says. "They’ve been buffeted over the decades by White flight, decay, urban renewal, unequal investment, increasingly extreme weather events, and now the worst pandemic in a century, and they’re still going strong. Fulton shows that at their best, cities not only inspire and uplift us, but they make our daily life more convenient, more fulfilling — and more prosperous."

The book, which was published by Island Press in July, includes an essay published in The Citizen in 2020 about how urban renewal in Auburn went on to shape Fulton's career in urban planning.

The talk is free and open to the public, and will begin at 7 p.m. at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. A portion of book sales will go toward the restoration of the chapel.

For more information, visit willard-chapel.com or islandpress.org/books/place-and-prosperity.

