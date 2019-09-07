The Orchard Street Area Neighborhood Association wishes to acknowledge those who contributed to the Neighborhood Picnic on Saturday, August 24th at Benton St. Playground. Everything was free including refreshments, music, and a bike raffle won by a child who attended. Those contributing were: City of Auburn Planning Dept, Homsite, Auburn Police Dept, Auburn Fire Dept, Auburn Dept of Public Works, County Legislator-Ryan Foley, DJ-Jammin’ Jim, face painters-Cathy Capeling & Mariah Costello, Heathy Neighborhoods, Wegman’s, Dom’s Groceries, and Bike Rodeo Safety by Cayuga County Health Dept. Much appreciation to all!
Arlene P. Ryan is president of the Orchard Street Area Neighborhood Association in Auburn.