Auburn nonprofit chapter schedules bed building day

From left, Tricia Ottley-Kerr, Drew Scharoun and Nancy Conley get ready for a bed delivery by the Auburn chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The Auburn chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host its biggest build day yet from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the chapter shop in Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Volunteers will attempt to build 40 bed kits for children in the Auburn area. No experience is needed and tools and materials will be provided.

The build day is a birthday fundraiser for chapter volunteer Cheryl St. Fleur. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an international nonprofit that hand-builds and delivers twin beds for children ages 3 to 17, with the motto that "no kid sleeps on the floor in our town."

For more information, call (315) 294-0654 or email ny-auburn@shpbeds.org.

