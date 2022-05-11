Auburn nonprofit to collect, resell sports equipment and bicycles at event

Auburn nonprofit Sports 4 All will host a two-day event, Instant RePlay, where sports equipment and bicycle donations will be collected and sold for low prices during an afternoon of activities.

Those with unwanted sports equipment or bicycles are encouraged to donate them from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Casey Park Arena, North Division Street, Auburn. Donations will also be collected in bins at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Champions for Life Sports Center in Sennett.

All donations will be cleaned and organized, then made available for sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the arena. Along with the sale, the event will feature a free bike helmet giveaway, a bike safety rodeo for children, competitions in basketball, softball, baseball, golf, hockey and tennis, a pickleball clinic for adults, yard games like cornhole and Giant Jenga, music by Perform 4 Purpose and Muzzi's D'Italia Ice available for purchase.

Sports 4 All was founded two years ago by Madison Chambers, then a junior at Auburn High School. With a mission of making youth sports available to all regardless of income, the nonprofit now has a board of directors with Madison and seven other community members. The idea behind the Instant RePlay event, the board said in a news release, is to put unwanted equipment "back in the game."

For more information, to volunteer or to inquire about assistance with sports equipment or participation fees, email sports4all13021@gmail.com or visit sports-for-all.org.

