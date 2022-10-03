Auburn nurse wins national leadership award

Andrea MacDonald, R.N., of Auburn, has been named the winner of the 2022 Joan Anne McHugh Award for Leadership in Long-Term Services and Supports Nursing by LeadingAge, a national organization of more than 5,000 aging services nonprofits.

MacDonald is clinical operations manager for Nascentia Health, overseeing its licensed home care services agency that provides certified home health aides for patients across central New York. She also leads the Syracuse agency's caregiver respite program, providing them a needed break while knowing their loved ones are in trusted hands, and she manages its home health-aide training program.

"Andrea is a hands-on leader who is always focused on including her team in the decision-making process," Nascentia said in a news release. "Her team says that she is a compassionate leader whose unique blend of strength and empathy is the perfect fit for her role. She connects on a personal level with her staff and truly gets to the root causes of the situation. Through her commitment to understanding and patience, she develops well-rounded solutions that she can implement with strong support.

MacDonald's award will be presented at LeadingAge's annual meeting and expo Oct. 16-19 in Denver. MacDonald will also receive $1,000 toward leadership training of her choice.

For more information, visit nascentiahealth.org or leadingage.org.