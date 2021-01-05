Auburn nursing aide and new mother, 24, on life support due to COVID-19

After carefully removing her scrubs and sanitizing, Gabak thought she dodged a bullet, her mother said. But a week later, Gabak threw up her dinner. Then she had leg pain. Her doctor thought both were symptoms of her pregnancy, but when she went into labor at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at Auburn Community Hospital, a rapid test confirmed she had COVID-19. A chest X-ray showed she had pneumonia.

Gabak was in labor for about 21 hours, two of which she spent pushing. The next afternoon, she gave birth to a healthy 7-pound, 10-ounce and 21-inch baby girl. Charlotte Joelee Clink is her and Cody's first child together. Due to the hospital's visitation policy during COVID-19, they were the only family allowed in the room to welcome her. Cody and Charlotte have since tested negative for the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charlotte is perfectly healthy, he said, and gives him and her grandmother no problems. They think that's because she knows what's going on with her mother, they joked.

Gabak went home Monday, Dec. 28. But the next day, breathing became so difficult that she returned to the hospital. On Wednesday, she was intubated and transported to Upstate.