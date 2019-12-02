The Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.
According to a news release from the center, it was established by Drs. Frank DeFurio and Charles Richards, who felt Auburn needed a better option for caring for the elderly and infirm in the community. After a year-long construction project, the facility hosted an open house to begin accepting admissions in November 1964.
A lot can happen in 50 years.
You have free articles remaining.
The 80-bed facility on Thornton Avenue continues to feature 24-hour nursing staff, onsite physical therapy, a registered dietitian, a beautician and laundry service. The nutrition department still serves home-cooked meals as well. Recently added services include social workers, recreation staff, occupational therapy, speech therapy and pharmacy consultation. Physicians and nurse practitioners also make house calls on location.
"Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center is a small home with a huge heart! Our smaller size allows us to provide the personal care that our residents deserve," said Administrator Denise Johnson in the news release.
Johnson said several celebrations for residents and staff will take place throughout the next month.