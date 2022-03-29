Auburn nursing students volunteer at Special Olympics

Nursing students at Cayuga Community College in Auburn recently volunteered with athletes at the Special Olympics New York Winter Games.

The 11 students spent several hours at the Feb. 26 event at the Oncenter in Syracuse talking with athletes. The students shifted between different health-based stations, helping athletes answer questions about their health histories, taking their blood pressure and discussing the results, and talking about healthy foods and foods to avoid.

“This was my first time volunteering with Special Olympics New York, and I’ve never realized the scope of the event,” Cayuga nursing student Heather Walters said in a news release. “It’s not just the competition, but all the information athletes can access about proper health care. I never knew that was a part of it. It was incredible.”

Cayuga professor Edie Smith said the event gave the Cayuga students an opportunity to work with a diverse population with different health situations.

“From a community health standpoint, this is a great concern for individuals we serve at the local level. Having our students work at Special Olympics helped provide insight to the healthcare needs of individuals with disabilities,” she said.

For more information about the college's nursing program, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing.

