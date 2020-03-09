Auburn office offering free program for sensory loss in seniors

Home Instead Senior Care in Auburn is offering a new free program, Aging Senses, to help increase awareness of sensory impairments among local seniors.
About 83% of seniors in the United States live with at least one diminished sense, according to a new survey by Home Instead. Left untreated, the loss of one or more sense can lead to feelings of isolation, depression and diminished quality of life.
The Aging Senses program offers researches and tools to create more understanding of the daily challenges of sensory impairments. The program includes an online sensory loss simulation and instructions on creating an at-home aging senses kit.
For more information, visit agingsenses.com.