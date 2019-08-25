{{featured_button_text}}
Narcan file

A Narcan dispenser is displayed during a Responding to Opioid Overdose training class sponsored by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services June 24 at Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A National Overdose Awareness Day observance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

Guest speakers will include Mayor Michael Quill, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Dr. Adam Duckett, Rob Churey, Bryan Bush and Tammy Sunderlin, R.N. There will also be bagpipes by Brian Clancy and music by Perform 4 Purpose, as well as an awareness walk around downtown, a candlelight vigil and a dove release, weather permitting.

The event is free and open to the public. Bringing posters, place cards and pictures of loved ones is encouraged.

