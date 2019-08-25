A National Overdose Awareness Day observance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.
Guest speakers will include Mayor Michael Quill, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, Dr. Adam Duckett, Rob Churey, Bryan Bush and Tammy Sunderlin, R.N. There will also be bagpipes by Brian Clancy and music by Perform 4 Purpose, as well as an awareness walk around downtown, a candlelight vigil and a dove release, weather permitting.
The event is free and open to the public. Bringing posters, place cards and pictures of loved ones is encouraged.