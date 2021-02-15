Auburn pediatrician joins Children's Health Specialists

Dr. Chakrapani Irri has joined Children's Health Specialists, Auburn Community Hospital announced in a news release.

A pediatrician for more than 25 years, Irri comes to the hospital-affiliated pediatric practice from Summit Pediatrics. He completed his pediatric residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center and accepted a fellowship in general pediatrics at Winthrop University Hospital and Stony Brook Medical Center. He is board-certified in general pediatrics.

“I am pleased to continue my care of the children in our community at Children’s Health Specialists in Auburn. They have built a strong team of pediatricians and health care professionals. I am very familiar with the team at Children’s Health Specialists and also pleased to continue my affiliation with Auburn Community Hospital and our community,” Irri said in the release.

The practice's Dr. Phillip Gioia added, “Dr. Irri has been caring for children and families in the Auburn community for years and we are glad to have a familiar face with exceptional experience join our practice."

Irri is accepting new patients immediately at the practice, which is located in Suite 203 of Health Central on 37 W. Garden St., Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-6257.

