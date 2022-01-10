Auburn pediatrician: Why my children received COVID vaccinations

In our increasingly divided society, our children unite us. Regardless of race, gender, income level or political affiliation, we all love our children. On a daily basis, caregivers across any spectrum truly do their best to make decisions that keep their children healthy and safe.

As a pediatrician, I have spent countless hours helping families through these decisions. These discussions have ranged from introduction of solid foods to encouraging healthy activities and discouraging risky behaviors. They have included explanations of risks and benefits of treatment of infections with antibiotics, and treatment of mental health conditions with medications that carry a scary label of “black box warning.” I continue to be awed by the privilege of patients and families allowing me to have these conversations.

One of the first decisions parents face is choosing to follow my recommendations in regards to routine childhood immunizations. For many, this is easy. For others, this requires listening to vaccine-related concerns followed by discussion of potential harms associated with vaccine preventable illness.

Hesitation in regards to providing COVID-19 immunizations to children is completely understandable. It is appropriate to have a high threshold to protect a child from harm. When it came to immunizing my 16-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, I admit that I hesitated, for many of the same reasons I have heard from my patients. “But kids don’t get that sick.” “What about that myocarditis?” “What about long term side effects?”

However, a brief review of medical literature reframed my concerns. I quickly learned that since the pandemic started, there have been more than 5,000 cases of MIS-C (Multi-inflammatory Syndrome in Children) and 50 deaths. I found that an unvaccinated adolescent was 10 times more likely to be hospitalized. Children have also experienced PASC (Post-acute Sequela of COVID-19), which is syndrome of prolonged symptoms of mental fogginess, significant fatigue and shortness of breath. I read literature supporting that the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle, a not uncommon condition in teenage boys) was 30 times higher with natural COVID infection versus vaccine. I also found that virtually all vaccine-related cases did not require hospitalization or treatment, and that this is not the case with myocarditis that was caused by COVID-19 infection.

The concern of potential “long-term” side effects with COVID-19 vaccinations is certainly more difficult to address, both personally and professionally. I grant that there are not long-term studies for this vaccine. However, there has NEVER been a vaccine in the history of vaccines that has caused delayed long-term harm. Any significant vaccine adverse event has been identified in the first two months after initiation. Given the fact that the vaccine was granted emergency use authorization for ages 5-11 on Oct. 29, and the fact that over 20 million children who are eligible for vaccination have received at least one dose, I feel confident that the benefit of vaccination is significantly more than potential harm.

Some have raised concerns regarding impact of COVID-19 immunization on fertility. Again, science and history do not support this. No vaccine has ever been shown to contribute to infertility. US pregnancy rates remained stable throughout the last year when vaccines were widely provided to woman of childbearing age. As a counterpoint, natural infection with vaccine-preventable illnesses (measles or mumps) has been implicated in male infertility.

Lastly, if your choice in regards to immunizing your children is “not now,” please consider your own immunization status. More than 140,000 children in the United States have lost a caregiver due to COVID-19. Receiving your own immunization, and boostering when you qualify, is a powerful way to care for your child.

Review of scientific data, discussion with my children’s physician, and conversation with my husband and children resulted in a decision to have my children vaccinated. I encourage all caregivers to review concerns with their children’s primary care clinician. I implore you to listen to the information that they provide. As a pediatrician, I also love your children, and want to keep them healthy and safe.

Dr. Cassandra Archer, a physician member of the Cayuga County Board of Health, is doubly board-certified in internal medicine and pediatrics. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a fellow of the American Acadamy of Pediatrics, and she is working toward a certificate of advanced study in public health through Upstate Medical University.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2