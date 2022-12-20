Auburn Players, Harlequin honored at state theater festival

The Auburn Players Community Theatre and Harlequin Productions at Cayuga Community College received several honors at the Theatre Association of New York State's annual festival in November in Rome.

The Auburn Players' "The Deception of Kathryn Vask" received adjudicator discretionary awards for acting for Chris Yeckel and Michele Chisholm, the technical director's award for the company most prepared and easiest to work with while rehearsing technical elements, and best prop design in the BMI Supply Design Competition for Terri Fox and Eden Gadsby for their séance table.

Harlequin's "The Texas Tower Project" received an adjudicator's discretionary award for ensemble acting, and for costume and set design by Virginia Fennessy. Carmen Liberatore and Kadrian Rossbach were also two of the only four performers to receive the festival's outstanding acting awards trophies this year.

Both groups performed their shows at the three-day festival. The Auburn Players will return to the stage with "Love Letters" in February and "Plaza Suite" in May, and Harlequin will present a new work in March.

For more information, visit auburnplayers.org or cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin.