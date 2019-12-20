Auburn Players Community Theatre has been recognized by the Theatre Association of New York State for its fall production of "The Laramie Project."
Actor Nick Bessette was awarded Excellence in Performance, and he and the rest of the cast — Lillian Boberg, Francis Bruno, Vera Carabajal, Steve Gamba, Kristie Gutierrez, Nancy Hunt, Holly Maltese and Brian O'Connor — were awarded Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting.
Elisa Carabajal Hunt can't believe gay rights are still up for debate in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
The nine performers portrayed more than 60 roles in the show, which collects reactions to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard. The murder brought national attention to the lack of hate crime laws in the U.S., culminating in the 2009 passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
As part of its production, Auburn Players also held community dialogue sessions following the shows.
For more information, visit auburnplayers.org.