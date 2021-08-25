Auburn Players win six awards for 'Antigone'

The Auburn Players Community Theatre has been recognized with six awards for its recent production of "Antigone and Letters to Soldiers Lost."

The local group was recognized by the Theatre Association of New York State for the following:

• Excellence in Production Concept and Technical Execution to Robert Frame, Virginia Fennessy and Terri Fox

• Excellence in Direction to Robert Frame

• Excellence in Costume Design to Barbara Murphy

• Excellence in Musical Performance to John Fracchia, Nancy Kane and Jack Carr

• Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to the cast

• Meritorious Achievement in Acting to Binaifer Dabu for her portrayal of Antigone

The group opened its 61st season with the show, which is based on Sophocles' "Antigone." As adapted by Al Schnupp, the show also includes letters written to lost soldiers and left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit auburnplayers.org.

