The Auburn Police Department would like to thank our community members, our partnering agencies, and our volunteers who braved the weather and came out to our 2nd annual National Night Out. You made the evening a smashing success and we are thankful for your continued support.
Specifically we would like to thank Sgt. Greg Dann and SRO Vince Carnicelli for the immense amount of logistical coordination that went into planning and hosting this event, as well as our APD staff who participated, SRO Bill Morrissey (McGruff), Auburn Police Local 195, Auburn Police Benevolent Association, the Villano Family, the City of Auburn and our elected officials to include City Manager Jeff Dygert, the Hoopes Park grounds staff, Auburn Civil Service Commission, Mike Talbot and the DPW staff, Chief Morabito and the Auburn Fire Department, APD Chaplain Josh Czyz, Sheriff Brian Schenck & Undersheriff William Smith and their staff, Cayuga County Stop DWI Committee, Cayuga County Sheriff's Safe Child ID Program, Capt. Barry Chase and the New York State Police staff, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and the Auburn Enlarged School district, Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES, Fidelis Care, Auburn Rescue Mission, Life Works, Auburn Downtown BID, Heather Petrus and her staff from Cayuga Counseling Services, the Community Action Program staff, the United Way of Cayuga County, Homsite, Joel Campagnola and the Nick's Ride staff, Finger Lakes Radio Group & Classic Hits 99.3 for broadcasting live, Bill Berry and the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, The Citizen, Chris Molloy-Photographs are outstanding as always!!, Auburn Party Rental, Nate the Great, CNY Party Tent Rental, Muzzi's D'italia Ice, Poppy's Ice Cream, Auburn Service Unit-Girls Scout Troops #60435 & 60311, and artist Gabby Wagner.
National Night Out 6.JPG
National Night Out 1.JPG
National Night Out 2.JPG
National Night Out 3.JPG
National Night Out 4.JPG
National Night Out 5.JPG
Shawn Butler is chief of the Auburn Police Department. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.