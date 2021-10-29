Auburn police to raise funds during No Shave November

The Auburn Police Department will participate in No Shave November, and one officer has launched a GoFundMe.

Launched by Officer Benjamin Caruso, the GoFundMe has a goal of raising $3,000, which the department will use to support local families during the holiday season at several events, including Shop With a Cop and other random acts of kindness.

Chief James Slayton is allowing officers to grow beards or put a blue streak in their hair for the month.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofund.me/53af323b.

