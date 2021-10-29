 Skip to main content
Auburn police to raise funds during No Shave November

Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Department. 

 The Citizen file

The Auburn Police Department will participate in No Shave November, and one officer has launched a GoFundMe.

Launched by Officer Benjamin Caruso, the GoFundMe has a goal of raising $3,000, which the department will use to support local families during the holiday season at several events, including Shop With a Cop and other random acts of kindness.

Chief James Slayton is allowing officers to grow beards or put a blue streak in their hair for the month.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofund.me/53af323b.

