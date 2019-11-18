Cayuga Community College professor Melissa Johnson is featured in a new art exhibit in Ithaca.
"The Day I Saw 1,000 Robins" showcases Johnson's abstract paintings of Finger Lakes landscapes and birds at the Olive Tjaden Gallery at Cornell University in Ithaca. The 20 paintings and drawings in the exhibit were inspired by Johnson's love of birds and nature, and her concern for the environment. Its title comes from an experience in March, when Johnson saw hundreds of robins walking, sitting and perching in trees in her yard.
“I’ve always found that nature helps bring things into perspective and helps me to be mindful and present," Johnson said in a news release. "I find that when I spend time in nature, I always feel connected, aware and positive. I am able to see small details when I am outdoors that I can only take in when I slow down and walk or sit outside — colors, textures, light passing through the leaves. It is often during those moments that I get ideas for new paintings."
Johnson has been a full-time faculty member at Cayuga Community College since 2010, and is currently an associate professor of art, studio art and design. He is a 2019 recipient of the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching.
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 23, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.