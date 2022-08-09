Auburn psychologist named to state review board

Dr. Michael Pratts, a psychologist who practices at the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center in Auburn, has been appointed to the state's Correction Medical Review Board.
His nomination by Gov. Kathy Hochul was confirmed by the state Senate on June 2.
The board, part of the state Commission of Correction, investigates deaths in correctional facilities in the state and makes recommendations for improving health care for detainees and sentenced offenders, according to the board's website. Chaired by Commissioner Thomas Loughren, the board's recommendations are meant to assure "that problems leading up to a death are handled differently in the future (and) made when appropriate."
For more information, visit scoc.ny.gov.