Auburn Public Theater has announced its 2023 summer camp schedule, all of which have pay-what-you-can pricing.

All camps take place from Mondays through Fridays at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn, and care before and after is available upon requests.

The pay-what-you-can pricing is available thanks to sponsors, the theater said in a news release.

The camp schedule is as follows:

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10-14: Musical Theater Camp: "Into the Woods" (trip to The Rev Theatre Company at 2 p.m. July 14)

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 17-21: Exchange Street Records: Rock Band Week (showcase at 7 p.m. July 21)

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17-21: Film Camp: Music Video Week (showcase at 7 p.m. Friday)

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 24-28: Exchange Street Records: DJ Week (showcase at 1 p.m. July 28)

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4: Film Camp: Narrative Film Week (showcase at 7 p.m. Aug. 4)

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 7-Aug. 11: Musical Theater Camp: "Beautiful" (trip to The Rev Theatre Company at 2 p.m. Aug. 11)

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.