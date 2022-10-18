Auburn Public Theater hires director of development

Auburn Public Theater has announced the hiring of Jordan Walker as the theater's new director of development.

In his new role, Walker will oversee the theater's membership program, corporate giving and fundraising activities. He brings a decade of fundraising experience to the theater, including political, higher education and nonprofit fundraising in New York, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. He is a native of Rochester and earned a bachelor's in politics from SUNY Potsdam.

Angela Daddabbo, the downtown theater's artistic director, said in a news release that Walker has "an uncanny understanding of the Auburn Public Theater mission."

"We are thrilled to welcome him to the APT family/team and look forward to a long, successful and fruitful future working alongside him," she said.

Walker added, "As someone who studied at the Crane School of Music, I consider myself fortunate to be able to share my love of the arts with the greater Auburn community.

"At APT, every dollar counts, and through our membership program, together, we can ensure fantastic opportunities for years to come."

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.