 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Auburn Public Theater to host week-long, pay-what-you-can student film class

  • 0
Auburn Public Theater file

The entrance to the Owasco Room at Auburn Public Theater.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn Public Theater will host a February Break Film Class, a week of pay-what-you-can classes, from Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24.

The class is for high school-age children interested in pursuing careers in the film industry. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the week will conclude with a film viewing for family and friends.

The week will be hosted by Teddy Brill and Carmen Liberatore, who will teach students about theory, preproduction and storytelling, filming and editing. Students will be able to use the theater's new cinema space while learning and screening their films.

The week is valued at $150, but pay-what-you-can rates are available thanks to sponsors, foundation support and community donations.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Makers of this recently FDA approved exoskeleton want to replace wheelchairs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News