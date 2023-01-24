Auburn Public Theater to host week-long, pay-what-you-can student film class

Auburn Public Theater will host a February Break Film Class, a week of pay-what-you-can classes, from Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24.

The class is for high school-age children interested in pursuing careers in the film industry. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the week will conclude with a film viewing for family and friends.

The week will be hosted by Teddy Brill and Carmen Liberatore, who will teach students about theory, preproduction and storytelling, filming and editing. Students will be able to use the theater's new cinema space while learning and screening their films.

The week is valued at $150, but pay-what-you-can rates are available thanks to sponsors, foundation support and community donations.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org.