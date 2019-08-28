Auburn Public Theater will offer a new after-school workshop in Filmmaking & Production this fall.
Students in grades seven through 12 will be able to make their own films while learning the creative and technical aspects of production. The workshop will include screenwriting, pre-production, directing, editing and cinematography. It will be taught by professional filmmaker Juliette Zygarowitz, a graduate of Ithaca College’s film program, and will also include guest instructors from the industry.
The theater is partnering with Cayuga Community College to provide access to equipment and studio space. The theater and college are also working to create a concentration in film production at the college as a pathway to working in the growing Syracuse film industry.
A limited number of scholarships will be available, supported by Lyons National Bank, the Nelson Delevan Foundation and the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or contact Janie Micglire at (315) 253-6669 or janie@auburnpublictheater.org.