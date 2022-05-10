Auburn Public Theater to offer summer camps in DJing, film, more

Auburn Public Theater will host several art camps this summer:

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 11 through July 15: Summer DJ Camp with DJ Bella J

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 18 through July 22: Exchange Street Records Rock Camp with Jim Van Arsdale (includes showcase concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22)

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 25 through July 29: Summer Theater Camp with Kristan Sheppard (includes seeing "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and showcase at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29)

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 through Aug. 5: Summer Film/Media Production Camp with Gavin Ellis and Jenna Fields

Tuition assistance is available. The theater is located at 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or email info@auburnpublictheater.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0