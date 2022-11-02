Auburn Public Theater to welcome back musicians Fahl, Tsukamoto

Auburn Public Theater will welcome back two musicians this weekend for their first concerts at the downtown venue since COVID-19.

Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at the theater's Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. A composer and singer-songwriter, he came to the U.S. in 2000 to study at the Berklee College of Music. He formed the group Interoceanico with musicians from different continents, releasing three acclaimed records. Tsukamoto has also released three solo albums and toured internationally.

Tsukamoto will also lead a guitar skills workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets to the concert are $23.36 and tickets to the workshop are $34.72.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, former October Project lead singer Mary Fahl will return to the theater for a concert on its Main Stage.

Boasting "a voice for the gods that can transport listeners to other realms," according to The Boston Globe, Fahl first achieved fame with the October Project, a New York City-based chamber pop group in the mid-1990s. Her latest solo album, this year's "Can't Get It Out of My Head," reinterprets songs from her biggest inspirations, including Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and more.

Tickets to Fahl's concert are $39.70.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.