HEALTH

Auburn recovery group hosting festival of speakers

Randy Smith, a Nick's Ride 4 Friends recovery peer advocate, gives testimony about his life and addiction during an open house in April at Nick's Ride 4 Friends in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host its inaugural Recovery Speaks festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the organization's new headquarters at 13 Chapel St., Auburn.

People in recovery will share messages of strength and hope based on their personal experiences, while acknowledging the work of community service providers.

There will also be food, games, raffles and live music by Perform 4 Purpose. Among the organizations that will be in attendance are the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, Unity House of Cayuga County, Life Works of Cayuga County, Duckett Family Medicine and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Cayuga County.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.

