Auburn recovery organization to host annual gala

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host its third annual Nick's Night Out Gala: Racing to Recovery at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at the Chantelle Marie Lakehouse, 5151 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

The event will feature formal attire, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and live music by Perform 4 Purpose. The food will be provided by Balloons Restaurant, and will include Lenten options. Three hundred seats are available.

Nick's Ride was founded by Joel Campagnola, of Auburn, after the death of his son, Nick, from an overdose in 2015.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The event will support Nick's Ride's effort to open a new facility offering resources to those in recovery at 13 Chapel St. The effort is supported by $940,000 from the city of Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. The organization has also recently received support from the Auburn Rotary Club, the Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association of Cayuga County, and the D.E. French, Stanley W. Metcalf, Emerson and Allyn foundations.

All money will go toward the renovation of 13 Chapel St. and maintaining the organization's current location at 12 South St., Nick's Ride said in an email.

+3 Eyeing expansion, Auburn recovery organization accepts $15K donation AUBURN — As he accepted a $15,000 donation to Nick's Ride 4 Friends Tuesday, Joel Campagnola held up a copy of that day's The Citizen and poin…