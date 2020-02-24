Auburn recovery organization to host annual gala

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host its third annual Nick's Night Out Gala: Racing to Recovery at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at the Chantelle Marie Lakehouse, 5151 W. Lake Road, Fleming.
The event will feature formal attire, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and live music by Perform 4 Purpose. The food will be provided by Balloons Restaurant, and will include Lenten options. Three hundred seats are available.
Nick's Ride was founded by Joel Campagnola, of Auburn, after the death of his son, Nick, from an overdose in 2015.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will support Nick's Ride's effort to open a new facility offering resources to those in recovery at 13 Chapel St. The effort is supported by $940,000 from the city of Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. The organization has also recently received support from the Auburn Rotary Club, the Deputy Sheriff's Benevolent Association of Cayuga County, and the D.E. French, Stanley W. Metcalf, Emerson and Allyn foundations.
All money will go toward the renovation of 13 Chapel St. and maintaining the organization's current location at 12 South St., Nick's Ride said in an email.
AUBURN — As he accepted a $15,000 donation to Nick's Ride 4 Friends Tuesday, Joel Campagnola held up a copy of that day's The Citizen and poin…
"Statistically speaking, it would be close to impossible to know how many lives have been saved since Joel Campagnola opened the doors at 12 South St.," Nick's Ride said. "But the overdose fatalities in our community have dropped and we hope this trend continues. The board is very grateful to Joel who is on call every day and every night. We know the sacrifices that he has made and we know that our community is a much better place because of him."